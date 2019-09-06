HC order against rides on unregistered elephants

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has directed the Idukki District Collector not to allow rides on elephants which are not registered with the Animal Welfare Board under the Performing Animals(Registration) Rules.

The Bench headed by Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy passed the interim directive on Friday on a petition filed by M.N. Jayachandran of Idukki. The District Collector had ordered in July to stop the functioning of the centres conducting rides with elephants that had not been registered with the board.

Nine centres

The Collector had asked the Assistant Conservator of Forests and tahsildars to inspect nine centres to see whether their functioning was legal.

However, counsel for the petitioner said the District Collector’s order was ‘interdicted’ at the instance of a Minister.