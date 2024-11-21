HC extends interim bail to Balachandra Menon in sexual assault case

The State Government informed the Kerala High Court on Thursday that an additional report has been filed in the jurisdictional court after including the charge of rape under Section 376 of IPC against filmmaker and actor Balachandra Menon in a sexual assault case. A woman actor has filed a complaint that Mr. Menon had sexually assaulted her during the filming of a movie in 2007.

The public prosecutor conveyed this in response to Mr. Menon’s plea for anticipatory bail in the case. A Bench of Justice C.S. Dias extended the interim anticipatory bail granted to Mr. Menon till December 11 as the investigation officer requested more time to file a report. The Bench adjourned the hearing of the petition to December 11.

The woman actor had filed the complaint at the Cantonment Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram. Mr. Menon, in his petition, claimed that he received a threatening phone call on September 13 from a person who identified himself as the complainant’s lawyer. He said the caller attempted to intimidate him and to extort money, following which he filed a police complaint against the actor.

The Bench had earlier noted that the alleged incident occurred between January 12 and January 21, 2007, but the FIR was registered only on September 30, 2024, with no plausible explanation for the substantial delay. The Bench had directed that if Mr. Menon is arrested, he shall be released on bail upon executing a bond for ₹1 lakh with two solvent sureties to the satisfaction of the investigating officer.

