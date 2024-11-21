 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC extends interim bail to Balachandra Menon in sexual assault case

Updated - November 21, 2024 09:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State Government informed the Kerala High Court on Thursday that an additional report has been filed in the jurisdictional court after including the charge of rape under Section 376 of IPC against filmmaker and actor Balachandra Menon in a sexual assault case. A woman actor has filed a complaint that Mr. Menon had sexually assaulted her during the filming of a movie in 2007.

The public prosecutor conveyed this in response to Mr. Menon’s plea for anticipatory bail in the case. A Bench of Justice C.S. Dias extended the interim anticipatory bail granted to Mr. Menon till December 11 as the investigation officer requested more time to file a report. The Bench adjourned the hearing of the petition to December 11.

The woman actor had filed the complaint at the Cantonment Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram. Mr. Menon, in his petition, claimed that he received a threatening phone call on September 13 from a person who identified himself as the complainant’s lawyer. He said the caller attempted to intimidate him and to extort money, following which he filed a police complaint against the actor.

The Bench had earlier noted that the alleged incident occurred between January 12 and January 21, 2007, but the FIR was registered only on September 30, 2024, with no plausible explanation for the substantial delay. The Bench had directed that if Mr. Menon is arrested, he shall be released on bail upon executing a bond for ₹1 lakh with two solvent sureties to the satisfaction of the investigating officer.

Published - November 21, 2024 08:58 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.