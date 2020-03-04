HC notice to SEC on ward delimitation

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the State Election Commission (SEC) and Delimitation Commission on a writ petition challenging the move to delimit wards of municipalities.
The petition was filed by A.P. Majeed, vice chairman of the Koduvally municipality, and others. The petitioners challenged the Kerala Municipality (Amendment) Act, 2020 which was aimed at delimiting the wards in all municipalities. They contended that the amendment was against the Census Act and rules.
Rule 8 (V) of the Census Rules, 1990 had barred changes in the administrative boundaries of districts, tehsils, and town till the completion of the Census.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.