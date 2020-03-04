Kerala

HC notice to SEC on ward delimitation

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the State Election Commission (SEC) and Delimitation Commission on a writ petition challenging the move to delimit wards of municipalities.

The petition was filed by A.P. Majeed, vice chairman of the Koduvally municipality, and others. The petitioners challenged the Kerala Municipality (Amendment) Act, 2020 which was aimed at delimiting the wards in all municipalities. They contended that the amendment was against the Census Act and rules.

Rule 8 (V) of the Census Rules, 1990 had barred changes in the administrative boundaries of districts, tehsils, and town till the completion of the Census.

