HC notice to Kerala University on naming youth festival Intifada

March 01, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Friday issued notice to the State government and the Vice-Chancellor of University of Kerala on a writ petition against naming the university youth festival “Intifada”.

The court passed the order when the petition filed by Ashish A.S. of NSS College, Nilamel, came up for hearing. The court impleaded the Kerala University Union as a respondent in the case.

According to the petitioner, the youth festival was intended to promote art and cultural events among the student community. It showcased known and lesser know artforms of the State as well the country like Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Mohiniyattam, Kathakali, etc. The union named the festival “Intifada”, which means ”shake off”. Palestinians are increasingly using the word in the wake of the violence that erupted in Gaza between Palestine and the Israelis. The word was linked with militant/terror groups like Hamas. In fact, there was no place for politics or geopolitics in a youth festival. The Israel-Palestine conflict could not be a theme for creative expression. Theme of youth festival should foster harmony or integrity among the student community. Though the university authorities were approached, they had not acted till now. The logo or emblem of the youth festival with the caption “Intifada” does not suit the taste or flavour of a purely art and cultural festival. Instead, it would result in creation of division among the student community.

The petitioner sought a directive to the university authorities and university union to remove the logo/emblem used for the youth festival.

