GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC notice to Kerala University on naming youth festival Intifada

March 01, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Friday issued notice to the State government and the Vice-Chancellor of University of Kerala on a writ petition against naming the university youth festival “Intifada”.

The court passed the order when the petition filed by Ashish A.S. of NSS College, Nilamel, came up for hearing. The court impleaded the Kerala University Union as a respondent in the case.

According to the petitioner, the youth festival was intended to promote art and cultural events among the student community. It showcased known and lesser know artforms of the State as well the country like Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Mohiniyattam, Kathakali, etc. The union named the festival “Intifada”, which means ”shake off”. Palestinians are increasingly using the word in the wake of the violence that erupted in Gaza between Palestine and the Israelis. The word was linked with militant/terror groups like Hamas. In fact, there was no place for politics or geopolitics in a youth festival. The Israel-Palestine conflict could not be a theme for creative expression. Theme of youth festival should foster harmony or integrity among the student community. Though the university authorities were approached, they had not acted till now. The logo or emblem of the youth festival with the caption “Intifada” does not suit the taste or flavour of a purely art and cultural festival. Instead, it would result in creation of division among the student community.

The petitioner sought a directive to the university authorities and university union to remove the logo/emblem used for the youth festival. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.