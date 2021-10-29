HC notice to Govt. on missing CPI(M) member

KOCHI

29 October 2021 20:18 IST

The Kerala High Court on Friday issued notices to the State Government and the State Police Chief on a habeas corpus petition filed by the wife of a CPI(M) member of the Puthoppu branch committee in Alappuzha district seeking a directive to the police to trace out and produce her husband before the court.

The petition was filed by Sajitha Sajeevan, Thattappally, Alappuzha. According to her, her husband Sajeevan was a member of the branch committee of Puthoppu. There was factionalism in the committee and her husband was regarded as rebel in the party.

Advertising

Advertising

He had been missing after the scheduling of the branch committee meeting on September 30. As he was missing, the committee meeting was postponed indefinitely. The petitioner believed that he was abducted by somebody associated with the official CPI(M). The police had not been able to trace her husband so far.