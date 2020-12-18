HC notice on petition seeking compensation

KOCHI

18 December 2020 19:14 IST

The Kerala High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Centre and the National Aviation Company of India (formerly Air India Corporation) on a petition filed by the victims in the Karipur air crash seeking compensation under the Montreal Convention.

The petition was filed by Ameena Sherin, wife, daughter, and parents of Sharafudeen who was killed in the crash. The petitioners contended that according to Article 21 of the Montreal Convention, in case of death of passengers, the airline was liable to pay up to 1,13,100 Special Drawing Rights for each passenger(approximately over ₹1 crore).

Advertising

Advertising

Besides, they were also entitled to compensation for the loss of baggage under Rule 21(1) and 22(1) of the third schedule of the Carriage by Air Act 1972 and also for compensation for injury. According to them, they were being denied fair, just, and reasonable compensation. The carrier was liable to pay them these compensations.

The petitioners also sought a directive to pay the admitted dues and allow the petitioners to approach the Consumer Forum for getting the compensation.