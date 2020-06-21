HC nod for Thrissur corpn.’s waste treatment project

Thrissur

21 June 2020

Bench quashes PCB order imposing fine on civic body

The Kerala High Court has given the green light for the proposed waste treatment project of the Thrissur Corporation.

A High Court bench quashed a State Pollution Control Board (PCB) order imposing a fine of ₹4. 56 crore on the corporation. The order said that the civic body had failed to carry out bio-mining of solid waste dumped at Lalur.

The corporation had earlier filed an affidavit explaining the steps it had taken for waste management. Its policy of source management of waste was a success. Plastic waste was collected from 30,000 houses and sold after shredding. Four shredding machines were procured for the purpose. Two plants have been functioning to manufacture bio-fertilisers from organic waste.

Various projects were implemented for biowaste management at houses itself. Around 20,000 houses are following the practice. As many as eight centres have been opened to collect inorganic waste.

Moreover, a mobile waste management plant has been treating bio-waste in the city.