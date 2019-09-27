HC nod for Sunday Mass by Orthodox priests

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday permitted vicars and priests of the Orthodox faction to celebrate Mass at St. Mary’s Church, Piravom, on Sunday.

The Bench headed by Justice A.M. Shaffique, also made it clear that only those parishioners who owed their allegiance to the 1934 Constitution of the Malankara Church and wanted to attend the Mass should be allowed to enter the church.

Police posse in place

The court said if any person created any law and order problem during the Mass or obstruct the peaceful religious service, the police shall arrest and detain them in civil prison until further orders. The court also directed that a contingent of police force shall remain on the premises of the church to ensure that no obstruction takes place.

In the event of death

The court also ordered that if a parishioner dies or if the body has to be buried, the District Collector/police shall ensure that no untoward incident take place during the burial. The court said that the Collector and the Station House Officer concerned should be informed in advance of the time of the Sunday Mass, and the the time of the burial, should be need arises.

The court ordered that status quo with respect to the control of the District Collector over the church be maintained until next week.

When the case relating to the Piravom church came up for hearing, the State Attorney submitted that all persons who had gathered inside the church compound had been removed and the church was now under the custody of the District Collector.

Control of chapels

When counsel for the Orthodox faction sought a directive to take over the chapels near the church, the court said that it had intervened in the case because there was a law and order issue. The court could not ask the Collector to take control of all the churches.

The court also said that the idea behind its order was to ensure that the transition of administration of the church be peaceful.