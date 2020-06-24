HC nod for estate acquisition for Sabarimala airport

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday allowed the State government to go ahead with the proceedings initiated to acquire the Cheruvally estate for the proposed Sabarimala greenfield airport
The court made it clear in its order that nothing prevents the government from proceeding with the acquisition of the estate and taking over the land adhering to the procedure contemplated under the Land Acquisition Act of 2013. However, the court said the petitioner shall not forcibly be dispossessed from the occupation of the land.
The court issued the order on an application against the State government move to acquire the land for the proposed Sabarimala airport project.
The Kottayam Collector had initiated steps to acquire the land following a request given by the special officer, Sabarimala airport, to the government to issue notification for acquiring 2,263.18 acres of the land in Kanjirappally taluk for setting up the greenfield airport.
The Cheruvally estate was selected as the site for the airport by a three-member committee headed by the Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue). The Cabinet has given the in-principle approval for the greenfield airport.
