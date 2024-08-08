ADVERTISEMENT

HC moved to regulate collection of donations for Wayanad landslide victims

Published - August 08, 2024 07:28 pm IST - KOCHI

Petitioner seeks a directive to the State Police Chief to conduct an inquiry to find out genuine organisations and fraudsters engaged in the collection of money

The Hindu Bureau

Film actor and lawyer C. Shukkur has approached the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the State government to put in place a mechanism for collection of funds and formulate necessary rules and regulations on the collection and use of funds by various individuals and organisations for the victims of Wayanad landslides.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his petition, he sought a directive to the State government to see that all the collections made by various organisations and individuals are deposited to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) or any other account created specifically for the victims of landslides in Wayanad, under the control of the government.

He said that the collection of funds has been started by various organisations under various political colours or on a religious basis, canvassing the general public to contribute generously to the bank account or ‘apps’ created by them. They were trying to mobilise funds through social media by uploading videos and pamphlets. Videos are also uploaded on YouTube by both political and religious organisations requesting money.

The petition pointed out that the collection of funds by different organisations should be monitored and the utilisation of funds should be routed through a centralised system.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He also sought a directive to the State Police Chief to conduct an inquiry to find out genuine organisations and fraudsters engaged in the collection of money.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US