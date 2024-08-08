HC moved to regulate collection of donations for Wayanad landslide victims

Film actor and lawyer C. Shukkur has approached the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the State government to put in place a mechanism for collection of funds and formulate necessary rules and regulations on the collection and use of funds by various individuals and organisations for the victims of Wayanad landslides.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his petition, he sought a directive to the State government to see that all the collections made by various organisations and individuals are deposited to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) or any other account created specifically for the victims of landslides in Wayanad, under the control of the government.

He said that the collection of funds has been started by various organisations under various political colours or on a religious basis, canvassing the general public to contribute generously to the bank account or ‘apps’ created by them. They were trying to mobilise funds through social media by uploading videos and pamphlets. Videos are also uploaded on YouTube by both political and religious organisations requesting money.

The petition pointed out that the collection of funds by different organisations should be monitored and the utilisation of funds should be routed through a centralised system.

He also sought a directive to the State Police Chief to conduct an inquiry to find out genuine organisations and fraudsters engaged in the collection of money.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.