HC moved for probe into misappropriation of funds of charitable trust

January 30, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A writ petition was filed in the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the State government to conduct a police probe into the alleged misappropriation of funds in the account of Aathma Charitable Trust, Nilambur, whose Chairman was found dead under mysterious circumstances. The petition was filed by Manoj Kumar K., a friend of Shanavas, the Chairman of the charitable trust. According to Mr. Kumar, his friend had died in suspicious circumstances while he was travelling along with three of his friends. The petitioner also alleged that no proper inquiry was conducted by the police. Further, the petitioner alleged that the entire amount in the account was misappropriated by the three friends following Shanavas’s death.

