HC moved for Central probe

Kochi

14 June 2021 23:34 IST

A petition was filed on Monday before the Kerala High Court seeking a probe by an investigation agency of the Centre into the alleged illegal cutting and removal of valuable trees from Wayanad and other districts in the State.

The petition was filed by P. Purushothaman from New Delhi. He pointed out that a section of revenue and forest officials as well as some politicians from a ruling party had colluded with the timber mafia. He alleged that the present probe by the Revenue and Police departments was an eyewash. A fair probe by State agencies would not be possible as politicians and government officials were involved in the case.

