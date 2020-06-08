HC moved against SWC chief

Kochi

08 June 2020 22:50 IST

A quo warranto writ petition was filed on Monday before the Kerala High Court seeking to remove M.C. Josephine as Chairperson, State Women’s Commission (SWC), for her purported statement that her party, CPI(M), was functioning as police station and court.

In her petition, Kerala Pradesh Mahila Congress president Lathika Subhash said Ms. Josephine made the statement when asked about allegation against CPI(M) MLA P.K. Sasi.

