Kerala

HC moved against SWC chief

Special Correspondent Kochi 08 June 2020 22:50 IST
Updated: 08 June 2020 22:50 IST

A quo warranto writ petition was filed on Monday before the Kerala High Court seeking to remove M.C. Josephine as Chairperson, State Women’s Commission (SWC), for her purported statement that her party, CPI(M), was functioning as police station and court.

In her petition, Kerala Pradesh Mahila Congress president Lathika Subhash said Ms. Josephine made the statement when asked about allegation against CPI(M) MLA P.K. Sasi.

Advertising
Advertising

Why you should pay for news - know more

Comments
More In Kerala
Read more...