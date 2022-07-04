HC moved against grant of bail to P.C George

A petition was filed on Monday before the High Court challenging the order of the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Thiruvananthapuram, granting bail to Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) leader P.C. George in a case relating to an alleged sexual assault on a woman

According to the woman who filed the complaint against Mr. George, the order issued by the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court was illegal as it was issued without going through the entire allegation against the accused.