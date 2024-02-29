ADVERTISEMENT

HC moved against cut-off date for endosulfan victim schemes

February 29, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A petition has been filed before the Kerala High Court challenging the government order prescribing a cut-off date as October 2011 for utilising various schemes formulated for endosulfan victims in Kasaragod district.

The petition was filed by the Confederation of Endosulfan Victims Rights Collective (CERVE). Quoting the order, it said those born after the cut-off date would not be considered for schemes for endosulfan victims. The petitioner said endosulfan was genotoxic and had affected several generations. Therefore, fixing a cut-off date without any scientific basis was arbitrary. It would also affect the rights of victims born after the cut-off date who suffered from various health problems owing to exposure to endosulfan.

The government had reportedly issued the order on the advice of an expert committee. The order said the effects of endosulfan lasted for a maximum of six years, and as the pesticide was banned in 2005, those born after October 2011 could not not have been exposed to it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US