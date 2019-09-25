HC laments migration of govt. doctors

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has observed that poor patients who depend on medical colleges are deprived of best treatment because government doctors are in the hunt for greener pastures and lucrative postings in private sector or abroad.

The court further observed that medical profession, like any other profession in the modern times, had become part of the consumerist and materialist society.

The doctors opting for private practice or posting in the private sector deprived patients in the lower strata of society of good treatment at the medical colleges and government hospitals.

The Hight Court Bench made the observation on an appeal filed by the State government against the Kerala Administrative Tribunal’s directive to re-instate P. Gopinathan, an associate professor of Orthopaedics in Government Medical College, Kozhikode, who had been terminated from service for unauthorised absence.