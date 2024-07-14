HC judge urges Fire and Rescue Services dept. to provide all protection to its personnel

Justice Devan Ramachandran of the Kerala High Court on July 14 called upon the Director General, Fire and Rescue Services to ensure that fire and rescue personnel engaged in rescue operation at Amayizhanjan Canal in Thampanoor, Thiruvananthapuram, are provided with all necessary protection. The judge made the request in a letter sent to the Director General as he noticed from the media visuals that the heads of the officers were uncovered.

While appreciating the efforts of the officers the judge said that “selflessness of the officers in the face of great adversity, desperate to save a fellow human is incapable of being fully explained in words. With bare protection and disregarding consequences on them, we see them wading and diving in rancid and putrid waters. They are true heroes and the hope of the hapless mother, waiting for her son to return”. Every citizen is deeply indebted to them.