HC judge recuses from hearing bail plea in the ISRO frameup case

Justice Viju Abraham of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday recused from hearing the anticipatory bail pleas of former Director General of Police Siby Mathew, former Gujarat DGP R.B. Sreekumar, and an Intelligence Bureau official, all accused in a case registered in connection with the alleged conspiracy to frame former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan in the 1994 espionage case. The Supreme Court on December 2 quashed the anticipatory bail granted earlier by the High Court to the accused and directed the High Court to finally dispose of the petitions on merit in four weeks. Besides the former IPS officers, others arraigned as accused in the case are former police officers S. Vijayan and Thampi S. Durga Dutt and former IB officer P.S. Jayaprakash.