Kerala

HC issues notice to priests

Priests accused of ‘forging documents for defaming’ Cardinal Alencherry

The High Court on Monday issued notice to the two priests accused in a case relating to the alleged forgery of documents for defaming Cardinal George Alencherry, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church.

The notice was issued to Fr. Paul Thelekkatt and Bishop Jacob Manathodath, the two accused priests, when a petition filed by Santhosh Joseph of Kochi and three other members of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese came up for hearing. The petitioners sought a directive to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a proper investigation into the case under the leadership of a senior police officer not below the rank of Dy.SP.

In the petition, it was alleged that the accused had forged documents in furtherance of proving their allegations against the Major Archbishop, with the intention of defaming him and portraying him as a corrupt person. The intention of the accused had been to strip the Archbishop of his titles.

They further alleged that the police were reluctant to conduct a proper investigation in the case and book the masterminds of the conspiracy.

