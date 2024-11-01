HC issues notice to Anwar on plea against illegal construction

The Kerala High Court has asked Nilambur MLA P.V.Anwar and Secretary of Edathala panchayat in Ernakulam district to file an affidavit in response to a writ petition seeking to demolish an unauthorised building constructed by the legislator in the security zone near the Naval armament depot at Edathala in Aluva.

The petition was filed by Shaji K.V., a social activist of Malappuram district.

According to the petitioner, the construction was made in violation of the building rules and without any permission from the local authority. The petitioner alleged that the Excise department had conducted an inspection in the building and found that a DJ party was held in violation of the provision of the Abkari Act by operating a bar counter and supplying foreign liquor. It was also found that drugs were used by partygoers, the petitioner alleged. A case was registered for the offences under the provisions of the Abkari Act. However, the Excise officials had not conducted any proper inquiry into the violations. The petitioner said that the unauthorised building is liable to be demolished as it was against the Kerala Panchayat Building Rules and located in the security zone .However, neither the local authority nor the police had taken any steps because of the undue influence exerted by him.