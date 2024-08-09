HC issues notice on plea against Kerala Bank tender for purchasing micro ATMs

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre and State governments and Kerala State Cooperative Bank (Kerala Bank) and others on a writ petition challenging the award of a tender to a sub-dealer of a Chinese company for supplying 2,000 micro ATMs for the bank.

The Bench comprising Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Syam Kumar V.M. passed the order when a public interest litigation filed by T.M. Thomas, from Kottayam, came up for hearing.

According to the petitioner, the tender was awarded in violation of the government orders stipulating that bidders selling products manufactured from countries sharing land border with India when participating public procurements should compulsorily register with Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). Since the micro ATM is a Chinese product manufactured by a Chinese company, such a product cannot be offered in response to a tender without registering the company with DPIIT as mandated by the Rule 144 (xi) of General Financial Rules, 2017.

He alleged that the tender has been conducted in a totally opaque and illegal manner. No details of the bid proposals were made available. The use of micro ATMs of the Chinese manufacturer in a designated sensitive sector such as banking is a security hazard for the nation and would also cause huge loss to the Kerala Bank as the procured items cannot be put to use.