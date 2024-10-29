HC imposes litigation cost for alleging bias against judge

The Kerala High Court has imposed a litigation cost of ₹15,000 on a man who moved court seeking to transfer matrimonial dispute cases alleging bias against Thalassery family court judge.

The court while dismissing the husband’s petition recently observed that a judicial officer cannot be browbeaten to suit the convenience of a party to a lis (a suit). Unless the allegations of bias against a judicial officer are sturdy and impregnable, courts cannot rely on mere apprehensions to transfer cases from one court to another. The petition filed by Noushad Flourishsought transfer of the case pending before the Thalassery court to another family court alleging bias against the presiding officer. The court observed that it firmly believed that the transfer petition is a ploy to delay the proceedings and to browbeat the presiding officer from issuing orders.