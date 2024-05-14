GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC impleads Sidharthan’s mother in bail petitions of accused students

She says the CBI preliminary chargesheet has revealed that all the accused had participated in assaulting her son and lynching him

Published - May 14, 2024 05:43 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday impleaded mother of J.S. Sidharthan, a student at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at Pookode in Wayanad, who died after being allegedly ragged and assaulted by senior students, in the bail petitions of the nine students arrested in connection with the youth’s death. The court passed the order while allowing a petition of Sheeba M.R. seeking to implead in the bail petitions.

She said that CBI preliminary chargesheet revealed that all the accused had actively participated in assaulting her son and lynching him. According to her, if the accused were released on bail, they would interfere with the investigation and witnesses would not speak out the truth. The court posted the bail petition on May 22 for hearing.

