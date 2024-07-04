GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC impleads govt. in Kuzhalnadan’s case for probe into CMRL payout

Published - July 04, 2024 06:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Thursday allowed Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan to implead the State government in a petition filed by him, challenging the order of a Vigilance court dismissing his plea for a court-monitored probe into the alleged payout made by Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) to the IT firm owned by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter, T. Veena.

When the petition came up for hearing last time, the Director General of Prosecution had submitted that the State had not been made a party to the proceedings. 

