HC highlights disparity in sentence

An excess volume of alcohol, above the permissible limits, in Indian Made Foreign Liquor attracts a rigorous punishment more than what is prescribed for the possession of 1 kg of cannabis.

While the excess volume of alcohol in violation of Section 55 (i) of the Abkari Act attracts an imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine of ₹1 lakh and can be tried only by a sessions court, the possession of 1 kg of cannabis is punishable by an imprisonment of only one year and a maximum fine of ₹10,000 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Moreover, the offence can be tried only by a magistrate court.

The unjustifiable “disparity in the sentence” was highlighted by the Kerala High Court in a judgment here on Monday.

Cases piling up

Pointing out the disparity, Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan said one “cannot ignore the fact that a huge number of cases are registered for possessing Indian Made Foreign Liquor” and such cases were “clogging the sessions courts and assistant sessions courts.” The court also warned that the present state of affairs cannot be permitted to continue.

The court made the observations while granting bail to a person who was in jail for 60 days in a case of possessing 1.5 litres of IMFL. The records of the case revealed that the investigation was more or less complete and further detention of the accused was not necessary, the court noted.