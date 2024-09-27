ADVERTISEMENT

HC has granted permission to reopen eco-tourism centres in Wayanad: Saseendran

Published - September 27, 2024 01:37 am IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has permitted the reopening of eco-tourism centres under the Forest department in Wayanad, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has said.

The tragic death of a forest watcher while he was trying to drive away an elephant on Kuruva island had led to a temporary suspension of tourism activities in eco-tourism destinations in the district.

The court initially intervened to halt tourism operations following the incident. However, following persistent efforts by the government, the High Court approved to resume eco-tourism activities, the Minister said.

Mr. Saseendran indicated that the government would take necessary steps in compliance with the court’s directive to regulate visitors.

