GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC has granted permission to reopen eco-tourism centres in Wayanad: Saseendran

Published - September 27, 2024 01:37 am IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has permitted the reopening of eco-tourism centres under the Forest department in Wayanad, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has said.

The tragic death of a forest watcher while he was trying to drive away an elephant on Kuruva island had led to a temporary suspension of tourism activities in eco-tourism destinations in the district.

The court initially intervened to halt tourism operations following the incident. However, following persistent efforts by the government, the High Court approved to resume eco-tourism activities, the Minister said.

Mr. Saseendran indicated that the government would take necessary steps in compliance with the court’s directive to regulate visitors.

Published - September 27, 2024 01:37 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.