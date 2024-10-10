GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC grants TDB permission to draw lots for selection of Melsanthis of Sabarimala and Malikappuram

Updated - October 10, 2024 07:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday (October 10,2024) granted permission to Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to publish the lists of the candidates for the post of Melsanthis of Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples to be selected by the draw of lots scheduled on October 17.

The Bench made it clear that the inclusion of Pramod M and Yogesh Nampoothiri T.K. in the list will be subject to further orders from the court. The court pointed out that from the mark sheets of these persons, it came to notice that there was wide difference in the marks awarded by a tantri from outside, when compared to the marks awarded by the senior tantri and junior tantri of Thazhamon Illom/madom.

