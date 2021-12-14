HC: frame guidelines for conversion therapy

No complaints of forced conversion: govt.

The Kerala High Court has asked the government to frame guidelines for conversion therapy, done to change the sexual orientation and gender identity of persons among the LGBTIQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer) community.

Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan passed the order on a writ petition filed by Queerala, an organisation for Malayali LGBTIQ community, and P.R. Raghav, a transman. According to them, no guideline has been laid down by the government for conversion therapy. As a result, forced conversions were taking place at the instance of medical practitioners, causing several physical problems to community members.

No approved therapy

The Kerala State Mental Health Authority submitted in its affidavit that there was no therapy approved or proven effective for conversion of sexual preferences or gender identity.

The government pleader submitted that the government had not received any complaint alleging forced conversion. If there were any such complaints, the government would take appropriate action.

The court observed that a guideline for conversion therapy was necessary. The government should look into it and constitute an expert committee to study the issue. The government could frame guidelines based on the study report. Before finalising the guidelines, all stakeholders should be heard.