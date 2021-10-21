HC for providing walk-in facilities at liquor outlets

KOCHI

21 October 2021 18:11 IST

Court asks Govt. to give its view by November 9

The Kerala High Court on Thursday observed that the time had now come for the stakeholders to take a call on how every liquor shop in the State should be converted into a walk-in one rather than dispensing liquor by making the customers wait on the footpath.

Justice Devan Ramachandran made the observation while hearing a contempt petition moved against the State Government for not complying with a directive to shift a liquor shop in Thrissur and improving the facilities of liquor shops.

Advertising

Advertising

The court observed that it had alerted the Government in its judgment in 2017 about providing walk-in facilities at liquor outlets, but no action had been taken.

The court orally observed that nobody wanted a liquor store next to their residence. If liquor stores were like all other stores with a walk-in facility, it would solve half the problem. When the monopoly over liquor sale was created, the government started the sale of liquor in small and dingy shops and people lined up on the streets, making it impossible for women and children to safely walk through these areas.

During the hearing, the court in a lighter vein said there was no poverty when people were lining up in front of liquor shops. Nobody wanted subsidies and nobody demanded reservations. It was very egalitarian. The people were waiting in the queue for hours for buying liquor without raising any complaints.

Senior Government Pleader S. Kannan submitted 33 shops had been upgraded and the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) had taken steps to improve the facilities by providing more counters and parking facilities.

The court asked the State Government to give its view on its suggestion for providing walk-in facilities at Bevco shops by November 9.