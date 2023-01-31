ADVERTISEMENT

HC for implementation of its directive on CCTV surveillance at Vaikom Sree Mahadeva Temple

January 31, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has noted that a proper CCTV surveillance system is yet to be installed in Vaikom Sree Mahadeva Temple despite the court’s specific directives on April 04, 2022.

The Bench, while hearing a suo motu case in this regard, observed that it appeared that the directions issued in 2022 for deployment of Devaswom employees in Nalambalam and making alternative arrangements, when the Melsanthi or Keezhsanthies are not able to enter the temple premises on account of any restrictions as per the customary practices, were yet to be implemented at the temple. Besides, the directions regarding auctioning of surplus quantity of oil, ghee, camphor bathi, agarbatti, etc., offered by the devotees are not yet implemented, the court added.

The counsel for the TDB and the State government sought time to inform the court of the details in this regard.

