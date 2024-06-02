HC flays MVD officers for not taking action against users of unauthorised boards, flags on vehicles

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has criticised the enforcement officers under the Motor Vehicle department (MVD) for not taking action against owners of vehicles using unauthorised nameplates, emblems and flags, especially fitted with strobe lights inside the front grill.

The Bench comprising Justices Anil K. Narendran and Harisankar V. Menon observed recently while hearing a suo motu case that despite its specific directives, the Enforcement Officers have chosen to take a lenient view in such cases.

The court pointed out that such ‘unauthorised’ nameplates, emblems, flags, etc., are displayed on the vehicles to avoid checking by the police and the MVD officers and also to skip payment of tolls and parking restrictions. The court ordered that cases involving use of ‘unauthorised’ nameplates be dealt with, in appropriate cases, by initiating prosecution under Sections 171 and 419 and other penal provisions under the Indian Penal Code, 1860, in addition to the penal provisions under the Motor Vehicles Act.

The court also directed the Transport Commissioner and the State Police Chief to take steps to prevent the use of contract carriage or other motor vehicle in violation of road safety norms, prescribed noise and air pollution levels. The court ordered them to proceeded against drivers of such vehicles for an offence punishable under sub-section (2) of Section 190 of the Motor Vehicles Act and disqualify them from holding the licence for the period prescribed thereunder. The court also ordered imposition of ₹5,000 for each multi-coloured LED/laser/neon lights, flashlights fitted inside the vehicle.

The court also directed to suspend or cancel certificate of registration of motor vehicles which had undergone extensive modifications and alterations, fitted with unauthorised lights and light-signalling device, unauthorised exhaust system emitting fumes, thick smoke and loud, and wide tyres protruding out of wheel arches/mudguards, etc.

The court also directed the MVD to identify and act against owners and drivers of modified/altered vehicles, the videos of which are uploaded on YouTube.

The court also sought a detailed report regarding the incident in which YouTuber Sanju Techy drove a car after setting up a makeshift swimming pool inside it.