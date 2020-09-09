HC finds flaws in probe into POCSO cases

KOCHI

In a significant order, the Kerala High Court has issued a host of directives, including appointment of a woman IPS officer in every district, to oversee the investigations of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and establishment of One-Stop Support Centres as directed by the Supreme Court to protect the victims and plug the loopholes in the implementation of the provisions of the Act.

Justice P.B. Suresh Kumar issued the directives as it had noticed certain fundamental flaws in the investigation of the cases. The court, while dealing with a POCSO-related case, found that the child victims were deprived of their valuable rights to avail themselves of legal aid and various other benefits.

Besides, the court noted that evidences are not collected to establish the sexual abuse through behavioural indicators or to explain the trauma induced "counter intuitive behaviour" of the victim, thereby making the child a witness without credibility.

The court directed the State Police Chief to designate a woman IPS officer in every district to ensure that the investigations of POCSO cases were conducted, strictly adhering to the provisions of the POCSO Act. If a woman IPS officer was not available in a district, the State Police Chief can designate one of the available IPS officers.

The IPS officer so designated shall ensure that investigation of the cases are conducted only by the officers trained in Juvenile Justice Principle and the statement of children are taken only by such trained officers. Besides, such statements are taken only when the victims are physically and psychologically fit.

The officer shall ensure that evidence to prove the sexual abuse through physical as well as behavioural indicators are also collected in every case. The officer should ensure, before filing the final report in every case, that satisfactory evidence is collected to arrive at a conclusion as to the guilt or innocence of the accused.

The court ordered establishment of One-Stop Support Centres in every district as directed by the Supreme Court with well-trained staff sensitive to women’s and children’s issues. It can be used as a central police station where all crimes against women and children in the town/city are registered.

The court directed the State government to take necessary steps forthwith to enable the Kerala Legal Services Authority (KELSA) to disburse compensation to victims and to ensure that no victims are made to wait for the compensation.

The court directed the State government to appoint a nodal officer within two months to coordinate the activities, including training, of various stakeholders.

The court ordered the State government to take immediate steps to fill the vacancies in the Forensic Science Laboratories in the State to ensure that shortage of manpower in the laboratories did not hamper investigations and trials of cases.

The government was directed to take appropriate steps to appoint competent special public prosecutor in courts dealing with POCSO cases and to impart proper training to them.