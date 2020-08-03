HC extends validity of interim orders

KOCHI

03 August 2020 23:02 IST

Interim orders passed by various courts and tribunals in the State will remain valid until further orders from the Kerala High Court. A Full Bench of the Kerala High Court issued the order on Monday. The court had earlier extended the validity of the interim orders twice. The State government had also approached the court highlighting its inability to produce various accused before the courts and housing them in jails considering the COVID-19 situation and lockdown.

Advertising

Advertising