HC extends ban on public protests till month-end

The Kerala High Court has extended its on ban on demonstrations, processions, and agitations in the State in the wake of pandemic till August 31.
Last month, a Division Bench of the court comprising Chief Justice S. Manikumar and Justice Shaji P. Chali had issued the ban order which was in force till July 30.
It was on a writ petition that the court passed the order.
The petitioners had sought to to declare illegal and unconstitutional, all public gatherings and protests organised by political parties following the COVID-19 situation.
The petitioners had submitted that the general public should follow the health advisories issued by the Central and State governments from time to time.
In its earlier order, the court had also instructed the State government and the police to take steps to curb processions and agitations in violation of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) guidelines.
The court had then directed the State government and the police to ensure that no political parties violated the guidelines and the court order. The court had also observed that the NDMA guidelines would prevail over the regulations brought in by the State government allowing social gatherings, including get-togethers, processions, and sit-in strikes.
The Opposition parties had called-off their public protests following the court order and resorted to agitations by observing physical distancing norms.
