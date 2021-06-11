HC expresses concern over incidents in trains

KOCHI

11 June 2021 20:08 IST

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday observed that despite the provision of the Railways Act which ensured safety of passengers, including women passengers, incidents of robbery and assault of women passengers were recurring on trains.

The Bench consisting of Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice Ziyad Rahman A.A. also observed that the safety of women and other passengers could be ensured by installing panic buttons and CCTVs inside the compartments.

Advertising

Advertising

The court made the observations while hearing a suo motu case initiated in connection with an incident in which a 31-year-old woman passenger was attacked on a running train by an identified man a couple of months back.

The court appointed lawyer R. Leela as amicus curiae to assist the court in the case. The court also asked the Southern Railway to file a statement in the case.