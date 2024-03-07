HC expresses concern over illegal detention of woman

March 07, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Thursday raised concerns over the illegal detention of a woman, Sheela Sunny, a beautician from Chalakudy, who was jailed for 72 days in a false drug case. Ms. Sunny was arrested by Excise officials last year and jailed for allegedly possessing narcotics. However, it was later found that she was falsely incriminated in the case. Chemical analysis proved that the alleged contraband seized from her two-wheeler was not narcotic substances.

The court, which felt that the criminal justice system had failed in her case, sought the views of the State. The court will consider the case on March 20.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.