HC expresses concern over illegal detention of woman

Beautician was jailed for 72 days in a false drug case

March 07, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Thursday raised concerns over the illegal detention of a woman, Sheela Sunny, a beautician from Chalakudy, who was jailed for 72 days in a false drug case. Ms. Sunny was arrested by Excise officials last year and jailed for allegedly possessing narcotics. However, it was later found that she was falsely incriminated in the case. Chemical analysis proved that the alleged contraband seized from her two-wheeler was not narcotic substances.

The court, which felt that the criminal justice system had failed in her case, sought the views of the State. The court will consider the case on March 20.

