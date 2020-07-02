HC dismisses plea on school fee

The Kerala High Court has dismissed a petition seeking a directive to CBSE schools conducting online classes to charge only tuition fee till re-opening of schools.
The petition was filed by Sreelekshmi S. and Dhanvin M. Pillai, third and seventh standard students of Sree Buddha Central School, Karunagapally, Kollam.
Counsel for the school submitted to the court that the school had 2,167 students, 143 teachers, and 89 non-teaching staff.
Teaching and non-teaching staff had to be paid their monthly salaries despite the lockdown.
The court observed that since the school fee remained the same as that of last year’s, the petitioners’ demand could not be accepted.
There was no irregularity or illegality in the school’s action.
