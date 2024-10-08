ADVERTISEMENT

HC dismisses plea of priest for quashing sexual assault case

Updated - October 08, 2024 08:10 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has dismissed a petition filed by a priest seeking to quash criminal proceedings initiated against him in a sexual assault case.

The petition was filed by the accused priest Father Jose Mathai Myladath. The case was registered by Kalloorkad police in Ernakulam district. The prosecution case was that the priest had sexually assaulted the victim after promising to marry her after giving up his priesthood.

Dismissing the plea of the priest recently, the court observed that prima facie, allegations are made out warranting trial of the matter and in such a case, there is no reason to close the proceedings earlier. 

Meanwhile, the complainant said that a petition was filed before the court seeking to quash the case as the accused promised to look after her. However, as the accused deviated from the promise, she had withdrawn her petition.

