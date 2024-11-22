 />

HC dismisses plea of police officer against attachment of his property

Published - November 22, 2024 08:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has dismissed an appeal filed by a police officer against attachment of his property as per the order of a subordinate court on a suit seeking compensations for custodial torture of a lawyer.

The appeal was filed by Alosious Alexander, former sub-inspector (SI) of Karunagapally police station, against the order of a subordinate court in Karungapally.

Lawyer C. Jayakumar had alleged that in order to wreak vengeance on him for leading an agitation against police officers, he was tortured in September 2022 on the way to the police station as well as in custody.

When the lawyer filed a suit before the subordinate court seeking damages for the alleged custodial torture from two police officers, the sub-judge directed the former SI to furnish a security of ₹25,00,000 or show cause why he should not furnish the security for the amount. The property was attached on the ground that the police officer was taking hasty steps to alienate the property. The sub-judge had observed that prima facie case had been made out against the police officers and others.

