Kerala

HC dismisses plea of Dileep against joint trial

The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by actor Dileep challenging the special court’s decision to try charges of conspiracy to extort money levelled by him against Sunil and two other accused in a case relating to sexual assault on a woman actor in which he is also an accused, along with the sexual assault case.

The petition was dismissed by Justice P.B. Suresh Kumar. According to Dileep’s petition, the charges of criminal conspiracy hatched by the accused Sunil to extort money from the petitioner were not part of the sexual assault case.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 9, 2020 11:29:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/hc-dismisses-plea-of-dileep-against-joint-trial/article31026441.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY