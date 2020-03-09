HC dismisses plea of Dileep against joint trial

The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by actor Dileep challenging the special court’s decision to try charges of conspiracy to extort money levelled by him against Sunil and two other accused in a case relating to sexual assault on a woman actor in which he is also an accused, along with the sexual assault case.
The petition was dismissed by Justice P.B. Suresh Kumar. According to Dileep’s petition, the charges of criminal conspiracy hatched by the accused Sunil to extort money from the petitioner were not part of the sexual assault case.
