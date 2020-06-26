HC dismisses plea for removal of Josephine

KOCHI

26 June 2020 19:35 IST

Controversial remarks on sexual harassment case

The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed a plea for a directive to the State government to remove M.C. Josephine, chairperson, Kerala State Commission for Women, from the post for making controversial statement that her party, the CPI(M), was functioning as a court and police station for many party workers.

She had reportedly made the statement when asked by media persons why the commission had not inquired into the allegation of sexual harassment levelled by a party worker against CPI(M) MLA P.K. Sasi.

Dismissing the petition filed by Lathika Subhash, president, Kerala Pradesh Mahila Congress, Justice Anu Sivaraman observed that the pleadings in the petition would not justify the issuance of a declaration that Ms. Josephine is not fit to occupy the post of chairperson. In case the petitioner had any complaint about the functioning of the chairperson, it was for the petitioner to take it up with the competent authority in accordance with the law.

The court noted that the contention essentially was that her conduct, which tended to be against the interest of women whom she is duty bound to protect, amounts to acting in derogation of the Act. Even if all the contentions were accepted, the situation for issuance of a writ of quo warranto would not be available in the case.

The court observed the petition did not contain the allegation that any complaint was preferred by the aggrieved woman in the alleged incident involving a member of the political party.