HC dismisses plea for removal of Josephine

The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed a plea for a directive to the State government to remove M.C. Josephine, chairperson, Kerala State Commission for Women, from the post for making controversial statement that her party, the CPI(M), was functioning as a court and police station for many party workers.
She had reportedly made the statement when asked by media persons why the commission had not inquired into the allegation of sexual harassment levelled by a party worker against CPI(M) MLA P.K. Sasi.
Dismissing the petition filed by Lathika Subhash, president, Kerala Pradesh Mahila Congress, Justice Anu Sivaraman observed that the pleadings in the petition would not justify the issuance of a declaration that Ms. Josephine is not fit to occupy the post of chairperson. In case the petitioner had any complaint about the functioning of the chairperson, it was for the petitioner to take it up with the competent authority in accordance with the law.
The court noted that the contention essentially was that her conduct, which tended to be against the interest of women whom she is duty bound to protect, amounts to acting in derogation of the Act. Even if all the contentions were accepted, the situation for issuance of a writ of quo warranto would not be available in the case.
The court observed the petition did not contain the allegation that any complaint was preferred by the aggrieved woman in the alleged incident involving a member of the political party.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath