HC dismisses plea for monitoring the utilisation of funds raised for victims of Wayanad landslides

Bench imposes a cost of ₹25,000 on the petitioner and directs him to deposit the amount with the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund in two weeks

Published - August 09, 2024 07:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed a public interest litigation filed by actor and lawyer C. Shukkur seeking to establish a mechanism to manage and monitor the use of funds raised by various individuals and organisations for the victims of landslides in Wayanad.

The Bench comprising Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Syam Kumar V.M. also imposed a cost of ₹25,000 and directed him to deposit the amount with the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund in two weeks.

The court observed that the writ petition did not have any details regarding any misuse by those allegedly collecting funds for the purpose of transmitting the same to the intended beneficiaries. The petitioner had only produced copies of pamphlets distributed by the associations on collection of funds and newspaper reports. Nor had he approached the police or district administration complaining about misuse of funds collected by these organisations. The averments in the writ petition effectively question the intelligence and prudence of the common man by assuming that the general public of this State are persons who have lost the ability to think before they act, the court added.

