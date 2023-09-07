ADVERTISEMENT

HC dismisses plea for abolishing Kerala Administrative Tribunal

September 07, 2023 10:44 am | Updated 10:44 am IST - KOCHI

The plea for denotifying KAT was made on the ground that its constitution had not achieved its main objective of reducing the workload of the High Court

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has dismissed a plea for abolishing the Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT).

The plea for denotifying KAT was made on the ground that its constitution had not achieved its main objective of reducing the workload of the High Court and also bringing down the expenditure of the government in conducting the cases filed by government employees.

Petitioner K. Muraleedharan Nair in his public interest litigation pointed out that the expenditure incurred by the State government in conducting cases in the High Court was in no manner reduced or materialised as each and every decision on the merit of the tribunal verdict had been challenged before the High Court.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US