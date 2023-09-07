HC dismisses plea for abolishing Kerala Administrative Tribunal

September 07, 2023 10:44 am | Updated 10:44 am IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has dismissed a plea for abolishing the Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT).

The plea for denotifying KAT was made on the ground that its constitution had not achieved its main objective of reducing the workload of the High Court and also bringing down the expenditure of the government in conducting the cases filed by government employees.

Petitioner K. Muraleedharan Nair in his public interest litigation pointed out that the expenditure incurred by the State government in conducting cases in the High Court was in no manner reduced or materialised as each and every decision on the merit of the tribunal verdict had been challenged before the High Court.