HC dismisses plea challenging Rahul’s election from Wayanad

The Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition challenging the election of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

The petition was filed by Saritha S. Nair, who was convicted in two cheating cases relating to the sensational solar scam. According to her, the rejection of her nomination papers by the Returning Officer of Wayanad on the ground that she was convicted and sentenced to imprisonment for three years each and a fine of ₹10,000 and ₹45 lakh each in two cheating cases was not proper. In fact, she had filed an appeal against the sentence and the appellate court had suspended her sentences.

The court also dismissed her petition challenging the election of Hibi Eden from the Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency. She questioned the rejection of her nomination papers from the Ernakulam constituency also. Justice Shaji P. Chali pointed out that her conviction in the cases had never been suspended. It was clear from the relief sought in the appeal petition that she had only sought suspension of the sentence and not suspension of conviction.